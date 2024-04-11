Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 28,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,428. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

