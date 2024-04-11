PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $215.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.73.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.75. 93,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.98. PTC has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

