Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,832. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $94.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after buying an additional 117,611 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $2,693,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

