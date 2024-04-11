Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 283.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $519.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,719.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,719.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock worth $698,997,261 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.88.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

