eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Trimmed by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $4,660,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

eBay stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

