B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $671,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,517,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,612 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

