Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 13,345 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSE:BUR opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.38%.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

