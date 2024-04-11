Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.