Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 166.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,484,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

