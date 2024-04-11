Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 20,396 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 698.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in F5 by 24.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,705 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $191.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.09 and a 200-day moving average of $174.34.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

