Cheelee 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.20 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $339.12 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for approximately $17.53 or 0.00025145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 17.49488332 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,244,356.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

