Ergo Price Hits $1.69 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002425 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $126.05 million and approximately $284,110.24 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,711.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $603.17 or 0.00865241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00136643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00190027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00131458 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,577,405 coins and its circulating supply is 74,577,216 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

