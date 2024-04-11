Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Lincoln National stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 105,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

