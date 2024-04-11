Evercore ISI Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $115.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 106,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,549. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.