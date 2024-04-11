Financial Counselors Inc. Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 545,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,544. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

