Barclays Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $110.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.54. 144,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,226. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,354 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its position in Aptiv by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptiv by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,572,000 after acquiring an additional 187,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

