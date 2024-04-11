The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HIG. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.62. 99,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,726. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 324.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 938,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 717,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

