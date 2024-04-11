Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $132.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globe Life traded as low as $84.23 and last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 2255749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.93.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Globe Life
Institutional Trading of Globe Life
Globe Life Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.
Globe Life Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.
About Globe Life
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Life
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- SMART Global Gets 25% Discount: Analysts Lift Targets
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.