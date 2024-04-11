BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 58.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after buying an additional 1,951,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after buying an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.