Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE CRBG traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 255,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth $284,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 148,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 39,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 14,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

