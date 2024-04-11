Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 820.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $144.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.50. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

