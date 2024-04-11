uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Update

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

uniQure Price Performance

NASDAQ:QURE remained flat at $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 26,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,799. The stock has a market cap of $240.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.95. uniQure has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.01. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,947.09% and a negative return on equity of 99.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QURE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on uniQure

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in uniQure by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 414,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,541 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 390,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Further Reading

