PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PUTKY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.02. 2,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,112. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

