Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Declines By 51.2%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaCo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MediaCo by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,841 shares during the period. Finally, Standard General L.P. lifted its stake in MediaCo by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,728 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo Trading Up 2.2 %

MDIA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.26. 740,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,684. MediaCo has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.