Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

