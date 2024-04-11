Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Drops By 50.0%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNY traded down $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $30.53. 329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $33.04.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.