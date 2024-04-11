Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. 7,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,255. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.03. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

