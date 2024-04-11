MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCHVY remained flat at $21.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203. MGM China has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. MGM China’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

