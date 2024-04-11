B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

