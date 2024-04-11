Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 142,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graco by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Graco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Graco by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Graco Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GGG opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

