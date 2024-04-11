B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $84.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

