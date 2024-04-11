96,700 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $123.77 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.08.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 329.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

View Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.