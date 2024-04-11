Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 45,455 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,455 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $88.98 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

