B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.