Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Docebo worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Docebo by 53.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Docebo stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 515.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

