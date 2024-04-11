Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.21% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,459,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,616,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,734 shares of company stock worth $5,152,226. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

