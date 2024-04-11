Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Holdings Lowered by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SYLD opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.