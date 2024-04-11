Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.85% of Dada Nexus worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Dada Nexus stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.