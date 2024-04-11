Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,231,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $53,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY opened at $5.30 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.