ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.71.

COP stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.02. 233,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

