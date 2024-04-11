Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,937. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

