Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 518,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,033. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

