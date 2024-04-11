Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. 2,850,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,405,746. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

