Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 504 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,288,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

