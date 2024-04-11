Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 46,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.99. 713,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,901,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

