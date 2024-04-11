Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,594. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

