Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 10%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Latin Metals Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Latin Metals

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,383,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,060. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Latin Metals Company Profile

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

