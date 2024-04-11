Tobam Lowers Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,009,000 after buying an additional 251,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,372.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

