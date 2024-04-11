Tobam Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Ventas were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

