Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $74,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 393 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

American Express Trading Down 1.0 %

American Express stock opened at $217.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

